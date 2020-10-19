Sections
Little Rock police: Woman grazed by bullet outside restaurant

by David Wilson | Today at 5:14 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Little Rock restaurant in which a woman was grazed by a bullet, a report states.

Officers responded to Wings Take Out, 1423 West Roosevelt Rd., around 10 p.m. Saturday for a "terroristic act," according to the police report. They were advised of a victim suffering a graze wound, the report states.

A group of people told officers they were inside the restaurant when three or four shots were fired outside, with one shot entering the restaurant and wounding a woman inside, according to the report.

Jerconia Marbley, 22, of Little Rock is listed in the report as the woman who was hurt, though details of her injury were unclear Monday.

No one witnessed the shooter or heard any vehicles flee the area, the report states. No suspects were listed.

