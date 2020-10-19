Man, 20, arrested in assault of couple in Baxter County, authorities say

A Salesville man facing felony battery charges after a man and woman in their 60s were assaulted in September will make his first court appearance Thursday, authorities said.

The couple, a husband and wife, didn’t report the incident to authorities because they were threatened, according to a news release by the Baxter County sheriff’s office issued Monday. The incident was reported Thursday to the sheriff’s office by an anonymous caller, however.

The two pulled over into a church parking lot on Jordan Road at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 after a white four-door pickup bright-lighted them and some of the truck’s occupants yelled obscenities, according to authorities.

When the man approached the parked truck, Jesse Edward Foster, 20, and two other men got out of the car and beat him, authorities said. The female victim tried to intervene and was stuck and pushed down. According to the release, both suffered serious injuries.

Foster was arrested on Friday, was released on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces two counts of second-degree battery and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities said more arrests are expected.