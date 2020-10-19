Minor killed in Sunday UTV crash in Cleburne County

A juvenile male was killed in Cleburne County Sunday when a utility terrain vehicle he was driving overturned.

The minor, age unknown, was driving a 2013 Polaris Ranger eastbound on the 100 block of Sherrill King Drive at about 7 p.m. when it left and reentered the roadway before turning over on its side, according to a report by Arkansas State Police. The minor was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs.

The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry, according to the report.