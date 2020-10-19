Minor killed in Sunday UTV crash in Cleburne County

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A juvenile male was killed in Cleburne County Sunday when a utility terrain vehicle he was driving overturned.
The minor, age unknown, was driving a 2013 Polaris Ranger eastbound on the 100 block of Sherrill King Drive at about 7 p.m. when it left and reentered the roadway before turning over on its side, according to a report by Arkansas State Police. The minor was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs.
The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.