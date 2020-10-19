Sections
National Guard to practice helicopter rescues at Lake Wedington

Today at 12:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A rescuer hangs from the Coast Guard helicopter as he reaches out for the "victim" that sits atop a rooftop during the 12th annual Arkansas Fire Boat School. ( William Harvey)

The Arkansas National Guard's 77th Theater Aviation Brigade will be practicing Helicopter rescues in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, October 21.

The rescue practice will happen from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Lake Wedington, west of Fayetteville.

"For the training occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday, we don't want the public to be alarmed or to perceive that a mishap has occurred. It's routine monthly training with each Task Force," said Lt. Col. Brian Mason, Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs officer. "This is vital training that ensures the state is ready to respond if disaster strikes to prevent or minimize loss of life."

The Arkansas Helicopter rescue team is an aerial search and rescue team the provides response in natural and man-made disasters.

The team will also be practicing near Conway on Beaverfork Lake on Oct. 20.

