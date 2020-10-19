NEWS IN BRIEF

Newscaster plans

to retire next month

Television anchor Craig Cannon, who ends each newscast with the phrase "Have a great day tomorrow and make it count," has announced his plan to retire from 40/29 News after some 37 years.

Cannon started his career at KHBS/KHOG-TV in October 1983 as news anchor, later becoming news director vice president and director of news, according to a news release from the station. At the end of 1998, Cannon retired from his duties as news director but continued anchoring for the next 22 years.

He has won multiple National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America Chapter Emmy Awards, including for Best Evening Newscast and Special Programming. Cannon anchored a 40/29 newscast that won the market's first ever Edward R. Murrow award for newscast excellence.

He retires on Nov. 25.

Alma entrant wins

school-garden prize

Western Arkansas Child Development Inc. in Alma has won the Best Overall School Garden category in the annual Arkansas Grown School Garden Contest, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas announced.

The recognition comes with a $1,000 award to Western Arkansas Child Development Inc., an early learning child care provider.

Other honorees are:

• Best Start-up School Garden Proposal: Fairview Elementary, Texarkana, $500.

• Best Education Based School Garden: ACCESS Group Inc., Little Rock, $500.

• Best Harvest Partnership School Garden: Fayetteville Public Schools, Fayetteville, $500.

• Best Community Collaboration School Garden: Hugh Goodwin Elementary, El Dorado, $500.

• Champion of Sustaining School Garden: Carolyn Lewis Elementary, Conway, $1,000.

The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest aims to promote the importance of involving young people in the process of fresh food production and cultivation. Farm Credit provides the funding for program award recipients.

The contest was available to public and private kindergarten-through-12th grade schools, early care facilities, and alternative learning environments. Awardees were schools that had a school garden open during the 2019-2020 school year or planned to start a garden in the 2020-2021 school year.

UAFS celebrates

new Writing Center

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith celebrated the operation of its new Writing Center.

The Writing Center project was funded by a $2.25 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, part of the Title III Strengthening Institutions Program, co-authored by Dr. Cammie Sublette, professor and head of the English Department, and Dr. Monica Luebke, professor of rhetoric. The center is in a renovated wing of the Old Gym at 5004 Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith.

In addition to the center, the grant will fund programs to provide accelerated literacy programming, summer bridge programs to ease the transition to college and support postsecondary success, and faculty professional development in academic literacy teaching strategies.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting event took place Thursday.

Arvest division buys

property for new HQ

Arvest Equipment Finance, a division of Arvest Bank, has purchased property in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District area for its new headquarters, the company announced.

The 9,000-square-foot building on a 3-acre parcel at 8000 Taylor Ave., Fort Smith, will be remodeled.

Arvest Equipment provides financing for a wide range of business equipment, including commercial vehicles, office furniture, medical equipment and restaurant equipment.

Arvest Equipment Finance President Eric Bunnell said he is working with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith to recruit graduates in advance of hiring additional staff in spring 2021, according to a news release.