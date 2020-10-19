NFL roundups

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) stretches, trying to score a touchdown past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Claypool came up short but the Steelers scored on the next play, winning 38-7. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

RAVENS 30, EAGLES 28

PHILADELPHIA -- Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score and the Ravens held on.

The Eagles (1-4-1) came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth.

Still, the Ravens (5-1) needed to prevent a two-point conversion with 1:55 remaining to secure the victory. Carson Wentz was stopped by L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon trying to run it in. The Eagles wouldn't have needed the conversion after Wentz sneaked in from the 1 if Coach Doug Pederson kicked the extra point when they scored early in the third quarter to cut Baltimore's deficit to 17-6.

Wentz tossed two TD passes, was sacked six times and managed to finish the game along with center Jason Kelce as Philadelphia's only healthy starters.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was efficient, passing for 186 yards. He ran for a 37-yard TD and had 108 yards on the ground.

The Ravens have forced a turnover in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Baltimore has 33 takeaways during the 19-game stretch.

Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 29 straight regular-season games since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season. It's the second-longest such streak in NFL history behind Denver, which did it 30 consecutive games from 2012-14.

BEARS 23, PANTHERS 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago's defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game. He was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice.

Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when Coach Matt Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.

The Panthers (3-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped, had their three-game winning streak snapped, ran 12 plays in the Bears red zone in the first half, but none gained more than 5 yards and Carolina entered the locker room trailing 13-6 at halftime.

The Panthers' struggles started from the opening kickoff, where they were flagged for an illegal block.

GIANTS 20, WASHINGTON 19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington Coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.

Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL Draft -- Mr. Irrelevant -- scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play.

The game wasn't decided until Rivera rolled the dice after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march.

Instead of playing for overtime, Rivera had Washington (1-5) go for the win with a two-point conversion in an attempt to get back in the mediocre NFC East race. Allen found no one open, scrambled to his left and had his pass under pressure fall incomplete.

It gave the 38-year-old Judge his first win as an NFL coach and allowed the Giants (1-5) to avoid a second 0-6 start since 2013.

Washington rallied from a 10-point deficit to tie the game midway before a rare Giants quarterback pressure turned the game around.

On a third and 9 from the Giants 45, linebacker Kyler Fackrell strip-sacked Allen for an 8-yard loss. Crowder chased down the bouncing ball, gained possession and ran untouched to the end zone -- to the applause of teammates. No fans were allowed at the game at MetLife Stadium.

FALCONS 40, VIKINGS 21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan's four touchdown passes, as the Falcons got their first victory of the season -- one week after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn.

Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons (1-5) turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 lead at the break. That proved to be solid enough for even this falter-prone team.

The depleted Vikings (1-5) surrendered 40-plus points for the second time this year after going five consecutive seasons without any such games. After another injury left them with only rookies available at cornerback for more than half the game, Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards to rebound from a three-week stretch during which he only found the end zone once.

Jones, who missed all but one half of the previous three games with hamstring trouble, had eight receptions for 137 yards. Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurt each chipped in a touchdown catch, Younghoe Koo kicked four field goals, and the Falcons rewarded interim coach Raheem Morris with a win in his debut after Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were dismissed less than four years after the infamous blown 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

The Falcons held a 15-point lead over Dallas and a 16-point advantage on Chicago earlier this season, both times past the midpoint of the fourth quarter, and lost both.

With a fresh start, the Falcons had little to lose and played like it from the opening kickoff with an obvious energy embodying the upbeat Morris. Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to fill Morris' defensive coordinator role, and the strategy was superb for a group that entered the game in the bottom five in the league in most of the major statistical categories.

COLTS 31, BENGALS 27

INDIANAPOLIS -- After falling behind by 21 points, the Indianapolis Colts needed the biggest regular-season comeback in franchise history. Philip Rivers was up to the task.

After trailing 21-0, Rivers rallied the Colts with three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter, for a 31-27 victory over Cincinnati.

It equaled the largest comeback in the franchise's regular-season history. None of the previous four came at home, and the last time Indianapolis (4-2) achieved the feat came in 2003 at Tampa Bay. Only a 28-point comeback in the 2013 playoffs against Kansas City was a larger margin.

It's the fifth time the Bengals (1-4-1) have blown a 21-point lead in franchise history, their second-worst all time.

Rivers was sensational. He wound up 29 of 44 with 371 yards, one interception, and threw the go-ahead 14-yard score to Jack Doyle on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rodrigo Sanchez added a 40-yard field goal and Julian Blackmon picked off Joe Burrow with 39 seconds left to seal it.

Cincinnati, down 28-27, could have taken the lead with a 48-yard field goal with 8:02 to play, but Randy Bullock hit the right upright.

The Bengals converted Doyle's fumble on the second play of the game into a 2-yard touchdown run from Giovanni Bernard. After forcing a punt, Burrow plunged in for a 2-yard score on fourth down to make it 14-0. And when Joe Mixon added a 7-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter, the Bengals led 21-0.

Indy began its comeback when tight end Trey Burton took a direct snap and scored on a 1-yard run. And after Cincinnati added a 47-yard field goal, Philip Rivers cut the halftime deficit to 24-21 with a 10-yard TD pass to Burton and a 17-yarder to Zach Pascal with 15 seconds left.

Bullock's 55-yard field goal late in the third quarter extended Cincinnati's lead to 27-21. But Rivers answered with the scoring play to Doyle and the Bengals never receovered.

DOLPHINS 24, JETS 0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and the Dolphins held the Jets without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter.

The game was so lopsided that Miami rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty with 2:27 left. The Dolphins' potential franchise quarterback ran onto the field to a big roar from the crowd of 10,772, and a grinning Fitzpatrick waved to encourage more cheers.

The Dolphins (3-3) reached .500 for the first time under second-year Coach Brian Flores and moved into second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo. The Jets (0-6) became the NFL's only winless team and continued their worst start since 1996, increasing the heat on embattled coach Adam Gase.

The Dolphins blanked the Jets for the first time since the January 1983 AFC Championship Game, which they won 14-0.

The two teams were a combined 0 for 19 on third downs before the Jets finally converted with 11 minutes left. The Dolphins' only third-down conversion came on a completion by Tagovailoa, who went 2 for 2 for 9 yards.

Fitzpatrick was 18 for 27 for 191 yards for Miami. He also blocked for Myles Gaskins on a run and improvised a left-handed completion under pressure for a short gain.

Gaskin had 18 carries for 91 yards.

LIONS 34, JAGUARS 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Matthew Stafford finally got his first touchdown pass against Jacksonville. It helped the Detroit Lions build a lead even they couldn't squander.

Rookie D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, Stafford got an elusive TD pass against the only team he hadn't thrown one against in 12 NFL seasons and the Lions hammered the Jaguars 34-16 on Sunday.

Detroit (2-3) made this one look easy, somewhat surprising considering the Lions had lost six straight in which they led by double digits. They've already done it three times this season, collapsing in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans.

It probably helped that this one came against hapless Jacksonville (1-5), which has now lost five straight and allowed at least 30 points in each. It's the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have done that, putting the jobs of coach Doug Marrone and defensive coordinator Todd Wash in more jeopardy.

Lions Coach Matt Patricia can breathe easy for a week. He had lost 15 of his previous 17 games, raising speculation about his future with the franchise.

Stafford completed 19 of 31 passes for 223 yards, with an interception on a tipped pass. His 1-yard TD toss to T.J. Hockenson came on fourth down; it looked like Patricia and Lions really wanted the long-awaited passing score against Jacksonville.

Kenny Golladay finished with four receptions for 105 yards.