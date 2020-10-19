OPINION | WALLY HALL: It's been too long

It almost seems strange to see the Arkansas Razorbacks getting votes in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 poll.

Granted, they are a long way from cracking the top 25 but they have definitely earned some respect across the nation, or at least in the SEC.

The Hogs are 2-2 in SEC play, good enough to be tied for third.

The last time the Razorbacks started a season 2-2 in league play was 2015, and that’s been too long.

Somewhat ironically the Hogs are tied with Auburn, who if not for an officiating error the Razorbacks would have beaten and been tied for second with Texas A&M at 3-1.

The Aggies and the Razorbacks have an open date this Saturday and then play in College Station, Texas the following Saturday.

In the SEC West standings the UA is ahead of defending national champs LSU, who they play Nov. 21, and both the Mississippi schools who they beat.

Before the season, when the Hogs were picked to finish last in the SEC West and to go winless by some websites, most Razorback fans hoped to see a team more respectable.

What they have is a team more competitive and is improving with each game.

It has been a long dry spell for the Hog and their fans but the light at the end of tunnel isn’t a train, it could be a bowl game if the Razorbacks continue to improve.