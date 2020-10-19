River Valley early voting sites open starting today

Early voting centers in the River Valley (and across the state) will be open starting today.

Times and dates are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., todaythrough Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct 26-Oct. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 31; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 2.

Here are the River Valley locations:

CRAWFORD COUNTY

• Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren.

• Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane, Alma.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

• Franklin County Courthouse, 607 E. Main St., Charleston.

• Ozark Training Room, 120 S. 2nd St., Ozark.

JOHNSON COUNTY

• Johnson County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St., Clarksville.

LOGAN COUNTY

• Logan County Courthouse, 366 N. Broadway, Booneville.

• Logan County Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris.

SCOTT COUNTY

• Memorial Hall, 110 S. Main St., Waldron.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

• Sebastian County Courthouse, 35 S. Sixth St., Room G8, Fort Smith.

• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood.

• Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.

• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith.

• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith.

• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith.