River Valley early voting sites open starting today

Early voting centers in the River Valley (and across the state) will be open starting today.
Times and dates are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., todaythrough Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct 26-Oct. 30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 31; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 2.
Here are the River Valley locations:
CRAWFORD COUNTY
• Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren.
• Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane, Alma.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
• Franklin County Courthouse, 607 E. Main St., Charleston.
• Ozark Training Room, 120 S. 2nd St., Ozark.
JOHNSON COUNTY
• Johnson County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St., Clarksville.
LOGAN COUNTY
• Logan County Courthouse, 366 N. Broadway, Booneville.
• Logan County Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris.
SCOTT COUNTY
• Memorial Hall, 110 S. Main St., Waldron.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
• Sebastian County Courthouse, 35 S. Sixth St., Room G8, Fort Smith.
• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood.
• Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith.
• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith.
• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith.