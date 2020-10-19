Sebastian County Daily Record

Marriage Licenses

Burl Carter Jr, 46, and Marsha Martin, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Albert Parrish, 42, and Wendi Chapman, 41, both of Fort Smith.

Bradley Cornwall, 65, and Lisa Collins, 52, both of Gore, Okla.

David Evans, 26, and Hayden Thompson, 22, both of Fayetteville.

Ray Donaldson, 65, of Fort Smith, and Nancy Austin, 66, of San Diego, Calif.

Trevor England, 24, and Kelsey Holmes, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Gregory Stricklin, 27, and Lyndsey Schluterman, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Justin Earls, 42, of Wister, Okla., and Jamie Tuck, 42, of Pocola, Okla.

Taylor Ruff, 20, of Cabot, and Madison Hurst, 22, of Fort Smith.

Devon Dixon, 28, and Brittany Kleinschmidt, 27, both of Greenwood.

Elizabeth Henderson, 31, and Callie Lee, 38, both of Haskell, Okla.

Darin Jones, 31, and Amber Salyers, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Robert Vanhook, 50, and Angela Brannon, 48, both of Howe, Okla.

Nawl Uk, 26, and Ni Chin Tial, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Hunter Dunn, 25, of Van Buren, and Brooke Strunk, 26, of Hackett.

Patrick Sellers, 23, of Fort Smith, and Trinidey Rogers, 19, of Alma.

Bobbie Fischer, 38, and Crystal McPeak, 33, both of Raytown, Mo.

Ricky Wood, 24, of Okay, Okla., and Misty DeMary, 27, of Tahlequah, Okla.

Jason Bear, 45, and Shantilla Burchett, 41, of Okmulgee, Okla.

Ereck Palafox, 24, and Ana Vargas, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Stovall, 39, and Ren Williams, 42, both of Louisa, Va.

Kendrick Sheppard, 24, and Zoe Berry, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Jason Hargrove, 44, of Amity, and Megan Villegas, 40, of Greenwood.

Louis Fisher, 53, and Brittany Terry, 35, Roland, Okla.

Nathan Durham, 31, and Heather Tankersley, 26, both of Fort Smith.

William Hough, 28, and Scarlett Chambers, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Amy Furr, 45, and Taylor McKelvy, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Cole Martin, 45, and Harley Ray, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Christopher Urzua, 23, and Blanca Cruz, 35, both of Fort Smith.

John Rucchio, 42, and April Kaewphonglek, 27, both of Barling.

Christopher Larson, 30, Fort Smith, and Arianna Ayon, 32, of Marina, Calif.

Jacob Mills, 34, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Elzbietka Breeze, 23, of Ada, Okla.

Joseph Olendo, 32, of Keller, Texas, and Talisha Oliver, 30, of Barling.

Avery Cameron, 19, and Breanna Payton, 19, both of Fort Smith.

John Flies IV., 45, of Fort Smith, and Casey Bain, 28, of Muldrow, Okla.

Elijah Scott, 21, of Greenwood, and Kaytlan Faulkner, 21, of Huntington.

Ismael Castorena-Garcia, 38, and Patricia Rodriguez, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Shawnda McHenry, 41, and Maejean McGuire, 52, both of Owasso, Okla.

Andrew Maxon, 36, and Courtney Guthrie, 33, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Dylan McBride, 22, and Autumn Allen, 22, both of Spiro, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

20-731 Marlene Toledo v. Thomas Bragger Jr.

20-732 Kellie Gardea v. Elijah Gardea.

20-224 Lorne Greene Jr., v. Heather Andrews.

20-734 Kelli Jordan v. John Jordan.

20-735 Jennifer Caldwell v. Matt Caldwell.

20-225 Torie Cantrell v. Jennifer Cantrell.

20-736 Felicitas Alvarado v. Wilber Rivas.

20-738 Jeff Martin v. Teri Martin.

20-227 Tiffany Carruth v. K.C. Carruth.

20-228 Katie Brown v. Zachary Pound.

20-229 Emily Scott v. Benjamin Scott.

20-231 Nina Jones v. Michael Jones.

20-232 Lisa Wangler v. Keigh Wangler.

20-742 Elijah Hernandez v. Brooke Hernandez.

GRANTED

20-213 Sheryl Thompson v. Elnesto Thompson.

20-232 Tayler Carolan v. William Carolan.

20-63 Beth Richards v. Blake Richards.

20-458 Janet Martinez v. Jimmy Martinez.

20-459 Arianna Wise v. Joe Wise.

20-489 Vernon Horton v. Kelly Horton.

20-503 Charlie Hewett v. Robin Hewett.

20-522 Patricia McMullin v. Jackie Meeks II.

20-547 Ruth Contreras v. Rene Castaneda.

20-569 Rebecca McGee v. James McGee.

20-578 Melisa Spencer v. James Spencer Jr.

20-622 John Nelson v. Linda Luu.

20-627 Gregory Womack v. Cynthia Womack.

20-205 Jennifer Roberts v. Joseph Roberts.