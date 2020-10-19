TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

4601 Crestwood Drive -- Owned by Molly and Lee Owens, this house was sold to Steven L. Middleton and the AEEA Crestwood Trust for $3,350,000.

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Sept. 7-Sept. 11, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

4601 Crestwood Drive -- Owned by Molly and Lee Owens, this house was sold to Steven L. Middleton and the AEEA Crestwood Trust for $3,350,000.

38 Chenal Circle -- Owned by Lauren Elizabeth Landers and the Lauren Elizabeth Landers Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Sandra L. and John R. Marshall for $2,000,000.

2 Edgehill Road -- Owned by Steven L. Middleton and the Two Edgehill Residence Trust, property behind this fence was sold to 2 Edgehill LLC for $1,400,000.

53 Deauville Circle -- Owned by Roopa and Rohan Samant, a house behind this gate was sold to Christi L. and Corey P. Gillum for $825,400.

62 River Ridge Road -- Owned by Rebecca L. and Hunter R. Lard, this house was sold to Sabitha and Rangaswamy Govindarajan for $705,000.

5012 S. Katillus Road -- Owned by Nancy C. and David W. Theis, this house was sold to Sarah and Clint Boone for $575,000.

[Photos not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.arkansasonline.com/1018topsix]