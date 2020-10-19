2 killed after SUV strikes pole, tree in Waldron, troopers say

A man and woman, both from Mena, were killed Saturday when their SUV struck a tree, troopers said.

John Kendrick, 64, of Mena was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer, north on U.S. 71 in Waldron at about 3:25 p.m. when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, struck a telephone pole and hit a tree, according to a preliminary crash report by state police. Shalotta Daniel, 41, of Mena, was a passenger in the vehicle, the report states.

Troopers said both Kendrick and Daniel were pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 504 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.