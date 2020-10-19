Washington County officials want information on dirt mine

The receiving stream near the dirt pit with red clay sediment downstream of the dam is shown that was included in the state report. (Courtesy Photo/Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality/Cope Southerland)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County officials say they want a full discussion of the red dirt pit operation near Winslow, which included construction of a dam and lake or detention pond not approved by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

Sue Madison, justice of the peace for District 12, raised the issue in recent Quorum Court and committee meetings. Madison asked for the County Services Committee to meet on the issue. That meeting has been scheduled for Nov. 2, but Justice of the Peace Andrea Jenkins, committee chairwoman, has said she wants to meet sooner.

Madison said she received complaints from constituents and employees about possible improper or illegal work at the dirt pit and asked the Department of Environmental Quality to inspect.

The ADEQ report noted five violations. The detention pond is in need of maintenance. A culvert allows stormwater to bypass the pond, and runoff from material stockpiled isn't fully routed to the pond, allowing it to enter a nearby stream. Construction of the dam downstream of the facility's outfall is restricting flow of the stream. There is elevated turbidity and evidence of grading within the stream including red clay sediment downstream of the site and the dam. The dam "was not approved by ADEQ" and isn't authorized by the current permit.

County Judge Joseph Wood responded to questions from the justices of peace in a letter describing the history of the dirt pit operation.

The project began in early 2016 under the administration of County Judge Marilyn Edwards, according to the letter. The county was seeking a source of dirt for road projects in southeastern Washington County and settled on property owned by Paul and Allen Reed whose brother, Travis Reed, worked for the Road Department. Because of that relationship, Edwards asked the Quorum Court to approve the contract and an ordinance authorizing the operation was approved in May 2016.

County records show a permit was obtained from the Army Corps of Engineers for a dike at the site of the dirt pit operation in December 2016. Wood said the county didn't obtain a permit from the state. Wood took office in January 2017.

County Attorney Brian Lester said the failure to obtain the state permit was "a miscommunication or misunderstanding."

"The county didn't realize the ADEQ was not on board with that," Lester said.

Lester said the county is working on a response to the ADEQ report that he said is due Tuesday.

The judge's letter said the dirt pit operation provided material for two projects. The state Department of Transportation paid $272,993 for the Wallin Mountain Road project and $368,821 for the Trace Branch Road project. The operation is expected to provide material for other projects in southeast Washington County this year and in 2021.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the Peace for District 5, said Wood's letter doesn't answer his questions about the way the dirt pit has been operated and he has questions about the need for the operation.

"The operation is a lot bigger than I ever realized," Deakins said. "I think we need to revisit it. Putting aside the ADEQ violations, does the cost-benefit really work for the county?"

Madison said she's concerned about the county leaving equipment on the site and allegations the work on the road, the dam and the pond or lake has benefited the property owner. Madison said she wants details from the Road Department on how much material has been taken from the site and where it was used.

Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14, which includes much of southern Washington County, said she considers four of the ADEQ violations as "minor" and having the operation reduces hauling costs on road work in the area.

"We need a source for dirt material in southwestern Washington County," Harbison said.

The dirt pit's rading west of the receiving stream, south of the dam. The receiving stream is on the right in Washington County. (Courtesy Photo/Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Garrett Grimes)