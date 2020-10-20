Alliance struggling to reach students during pandemic

— For Viv Donner of Russellville, reading has always brought a lot of joy in both her career and education, and it is important to her to pass that skill on to people who need it.

Donner has been a tutor for the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance in Dardanelle for three years. Prior to that, she worked as a school psychologist before retiring. She said those who are tested and have a reading level of sixth grade or lower are referred to her. And she said she has seen students go from not being able to read at all to being able to read at a fourth- or fifth-grade level. She said if the students stick with it, “we do see quite a bit of improvement.”

“It makes me feel good about what I do,” Donner said. “It makes me feel very humble for the things I have had in my life, and certainly, there are many people out there who have not had the same opportunities.

“They have had a rough shot at life, and instead of judging them on where they should be, we want to help them get to where they want to be. … It is very rewarding.”

The Learning Alliance provides free quality instruction and support to literacy-seeking adults.

“We provide learning support to anyone who is 18 or over,” executive director Meredith Moates said, “or we can work with families, such as a parent and child, who can sign up for our family literacy program so the parent and child can work together.”

Moates said the students then set their own learning goals, and the organization sets the students up with a tutor to provide one-on-one time. Moates said students can pass their GED, learn English or work toward their citizenship test.

“We can help people fill out job applications or help them find out what resources are available to them,” she said. “Pretty much, any learning or career goal they might have, we can help them try to meet it, and those services are free.”

Moates has been the executive director for the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance for two years, after moving back to the area from Little Rock, where she had been a substitute teacher. Her background is in journalism and public radio, having worked as a radio producer in Fayetteville.

“Before COVID-19, almost everything we did was one on one or really small groups,” Moates said. “We are trying to find ways to connect with tutors online.

“One thing we have seen is that students and tutors don’t have internet access at home. We just recently started finding some work-arounds with that.”

She said that when tutoring sessions are in-person, both the student and teacher are required to wear masks and socially distance. She said she has ordered some internet hot spots and assists those who are trying to learn English to use Zoom to meet with an ESL tutor.

“We just kind of had to get really creative and find lots of different things that work for people,” Moates said. “We are just trying to adapt whatever ways are possible, but the biggest challenge is, a lot of people don’t have internet access.

“COVID-19 has really exposed the big divide for the people who have internet at home and those who don’t.”

Donner said Moates is a very caring person and very outgoing. Donner said that when Moates came to the council, she begin writing grants and reached out and informed the community of Dardanelle about the family literacy program. Donner also said Moates found tutors through the Junior Auxiliary organization and Arkansas Tech University.

“She has turned this program around,” Donner said.

Yomaira Salgaldo has been a tutor for a year, and she said she loves helping others and loves teaching English to the Spanish community.

“Whether it is working toward their GED or learning computer skills — I just love helping others,” Salgaldo said.

She said that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was really difficult to still assist students because no one wanted to do virtual learning.

“Not everybody has the ability to be virtual because they don’t have computers or internet at home,” Salgaldo said. “We have finally been able to meet up with students, and we offer one-hour tutoring in person and another hour virtually.

“I love working with Meredith. She is a really nice person and a great person to work with. Our work together is really good.”

Moates said a big part of her job is applying for grants, and she said the alliance recently received grants from Dollar General and Union Pacific. She said she also received a grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation that will supply the internet hot spots she ordered.

“We take tax-deductible donations, and we do fundraising to meet our goals as well,” she said.

Moates said the Alliance currently has just five students, as things slowly start building back up. Moates said that during a normal time, the amount of students fluctuates from 10 to 25.

“As our adult-education classroom opens up, I think it should go back up to 15 to 20 students,” Moates said. “It could be higher if we had greater internet access. Our decreased number is reflective of internet access.”

Moates said it is really inspiring to see people work to meet their goals and a good reminder that “we are always learning.”

“There is a misconception that when we become a certain age, there is nothing to learn anymore, and that is just not true,” Moates said.

For more information on the alliance, email rivervalleyliteracycouncil@gmail.com or call (479) 477-3910.