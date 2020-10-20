Arkansas' Morgan named national player of the week

Arkansas defensive back Grant Morgan (31) celebrates as he returns an interception for a touchdown against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) ( Michael Woods )

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan has picked up a pair of national player of the week honors.

Fresh off a 19-tackle performance that included a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown against Ole Miss, Morgan was named the Chuck Bednarik Award national player of the week Tuesday morning. Hours later, he was selected as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy national defensive player of the week.

Linebacker Bumper Pool was the first Razorback to be named the Nagurski national defensive player of the week following the Razorbacks’ win at Mississippi State. Arkansas is the first two-time winner of the award in the same season since Memphis in 2017.

Morgan’s 19 tackles against the Rebels are the second most by an FBS player in a game this season, trailing only Pool’s 20 in Week 2. The Greenwood native leads college football in tackles per game (13.0) and sits atop the SEC in total tackles with 52.

On Monday, he became the third Arkansas player — Pool, Joe Foucha — to receive SEC co-defensive player of the week recognition this season.