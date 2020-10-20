Cabot’s Peak Center reopens for seniors

Alyssa Majeske, the senior fitness specialist at the Peak Center in Cabot, records herself for a video to be used in a virtual exercise class at the center, which reopened Oct. 1. Majeske’s classes are free for those ages 55 and older.

— Alyssa Majeske has been with the Peak Center in Cabot since it first opened in September of last year. But when the senior center closed in March as a result of the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was left with a lot of uncertainty.

“I wasn’t expecting to be able to teach at the Peak Center,” said Majeske, who serves as the senior fitness specialist. “It holds my heart, and it brings me joy to work there. It is a true honor to continue to work there.”

The Peak Center reopened Oct. 1

after almost seven months of being closed. Majeske teaches Stretch and Stability, Hit the Beat: Cardio Drumming, and Music and Movement classes for seniors 55 and older at the center. The Peak Center also offers ceramics classes and workshops, as well as quilting classes for free. There is also a boutique that is open three days a week, but only one person is allowed in at a time. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thepeakcentercabot or call (501) 843-2196.

The Hit the Beat class that Majeske teaches requires a stability ball and drum sticks, and Majeske said that while some of it could be done from home using household items such as cooking utensils, she said it was important to “be able to provide that in the center with the correct equipment.”

“Oh my goodness, it means everything to me to reopen, quite honestly,” Majeske said. “It is so much more than exercising. It brings joy to their lives and mine.

“More importantly, it is adding quality of life, and one of the things I always say is, ‘The more we move, the more we are able to move.’”

Because of COVID-19, Majeske will teach the classes virtually using prerecorded videos.

“I record them at my home,” Majeske said. “We are just now getting them set up at the center with a TV in the fitness room, maintaining guidelines, including required masks and social distancing.

“The fitness classes haven’t started just yet, but I have recorded several weeks’ worth. Once the technology aspect is set up, that will begin any day now.”

The Peak Center does have a sign-in form for all visitors as they enter the center, as well as a sign-in sheet for each of the activities offered. Lunch is also served at the Peak Center but is brought directly to the table at the visitor’s assigned seat.

Majeske and her husband, Jeffrey, live in Cabot with their son and daughter. The family moved to Cabot in 2018 from Michigan after Jeffrey accepted a new job.

Majeske said her daughter has health issues, including cardiac and pulmonary issues, so it is critical for the family to stay quarantined as much as possible during the pandemic.

“I have young children, so doing classes in-person is not an option for me right now, so when Mike Wheeler came to me and offered this option, I was blown away and thrilled,” Majeske said.

She said it is important for the senior adults to come to the center and have the community feel and bonding time.

“I will be on the screen, still guiding, helping and all the measures I typically do,” Majeske said. “Group fitness is so much more than exercising — it is community. We are a fitness family at the Peak Center. When someone reaches a personal goal, even as simple as lifting their leg up a little bit higher, that is a community achievement. The whole class erupts in cheers.”

Wheeler, director of community services for the city of Cabot, said that because of COVID-19, seniors have been forced to stay home because the virus affects their age group the most.

“But staying home doesn’t account for their mental well-being,” Wheeler said. “Socialization and staying active are just as important to their health.

“We stayed closed as long as we could, but our seniors really needed the mental-health side of it.”

Wheeler said the center has averaged about 20 visitors a day since it reopened at the beginning of the month. He said there are still some who haven’t returned, and that’s understandable.

“I am glad we reopened,” Wheeler said. “Our seniors need the physical activity because they have been missing it for six months.

“It is a whole component. The physical side of health is great, but our seniors are also able to stretch and get back to their routine and open their lungs a little bit. You can’t get that from watching TV.”