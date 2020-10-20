CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Wednesday and Oct. 27

A House Divided

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute invites all to participate in a free Zoom session titled A House Divided from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday or from 6:30-8:30 Oct. 27. In small groups led by trained, nonpartisan facilitators, participants will evaluate and discuss three options that could help heal the country’s partisan divide and give all Americans a way to move forward, together. For more information or to register, visit www.rockefellerinstitute.org or call (501) 727-5435.

Friday

Sensory Play Trail Dedication

CONWAY — First Security Bank Conway will formally open and dedicate Phase 1 of the Jerry Cooper Sensory Play Trail at 10 a.m. at Laurel Park. Named for longtime employee Jerry Cooper of Conway, the trail, sponsored by First Security Bank Conway employees, benefits children, handicapped individuals and the elderly. The three-phase project will eventually have six to eight stations that feature different fully inclusive, accessible and multigenerational outdoor musical instruments. Face masks are required at the dedication. Representatives will cut a ribbon made of $100 bills totaling $1,000, which represents the amounts, $500 each, to be donated to Milestones and the CHDC Volunteer Council.

Ongoing

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery

HEBER SPRINGS — The Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery, 349 Hatchery Road, has reopened its outside fish-rearing area. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hatchery staff asks people to contact the hatchery before arriving to confirm its hours. Visitors are required to maintain a safe social distance from other groups and wear face coverings. For more information, call the hatchery at (501) 362-3615.

Corona Corona! Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Joyce Hartmann, a Choctaw artist, has an exhibit, Corona Corona!, at the Fairfield Bay Library, 369 Dave Creek Parkway, through October. The show consists of 19 paintings, mostly watercolor, as well as some in mixed media or acrylics. More than half of the works are being shown for the first time. The public can view the exhibit from 1-4 p.m. daily whenever the library is open. For more information, call (501) 884-4930, as hours may change because of COVID-19.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Center Bingo is played from 10-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed. There will be limited seating, and reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call the center at (501) 884-7800.

Upcoming

KidsFest Cancellation

RUSSELLVILLE — The annual KidsFest scheduled for Oct. 31 has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, contact the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

After Dark in the Park

HEBER SPRINGS — After Dark in the Park will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. This is a drive-thru-style trunk-or-treat, with no need for anyone to get out of the car. Businesses and churches are invited to set up a booth or “trunk” and pass out candy to the trick-or-treaters as they drive by with their parents. For more information, call the center at (501) 362-4901.

Rural Workforce Development: Southern Region Summit

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute invites all to participate in the Rural Workforce Development: Southern Region Summit on Nov. 5 and 6. The second annual summit is a convening for educators, business representatives, legislators, health care workers, nonprofit professionals, public servants and anyone with a stake in workforce development from the Southeastern United States. Registration fees vary; one-day and virtual options are available. For more information or to register, visit www.rockefellerinstitute.org or call (501) 727-5435.

River Valley Artist Invitational

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Artist Invitational will be live on the River Valley Arts Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rivervalleyartscenter, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The entrance fee is $20 per piece, with a limit of two pieces turned in by Nov. 3 for judging. The Arts Center is at 1001 E. B St. For more information, call (479) 968-2452 or email rvartscenter@gmail.com.

Fall Fundraiser Online Art Auction

RUSSELLVILLE — The Fall Fundraiser Online Art Auction to benefit the River Valley Arts Center will take place from 6 p.m. Nov. 13 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Follow this link when the auction starts: www.biddingowl.com/rivervalleyartscenter. Auction items will include artwork from local and well-known artists, as well as other donations, such as two tickets for a scenic train ride from Van Buren to Winslow. Bidding on items will be open the full week. This event is in lieu of the Arts Center’s annual Holiday Jubilee, which has been canceled.

