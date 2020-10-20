CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Thursday

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

BATESVILLE — The Melba Theater, 115 W. Main St., will show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $4, and doors will open one hour before showtime. The Melba also has curbside popcorn pickup from 5-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at $5 for a family-sized bag. To stay up to date with showtimes, text MELBA to 31996.

Straw Bale Gardening

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education, as part of its Gardening for Life Series, will present Straw Bale Gardening from 6-8:30 p.m. The fee is $15. The class will be offered both in-person, in Room 902 of the Nursing Allied Health Building, and virtually. Social distancing will be enforced. To attend virtually, the class will be available via UACCB’s online platform. The virtual link will be emailed to participants the day before the class. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Friday

‘Poltergeist’ in the Park

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library Movie Club will present a free showing of “Poltergeist” (rated PG) at 8 p.m. in the Pocket Park, 325 E. Main St. Masks are required to get in but may be removed once audience members are seated. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for socially distanced seating. Their temperatures will be checked and contact information taken at the entrance. Free refreshments will be served, and reservations are required by Wednesday. To reserve a spot or for more information, call Hunter Weeks at (870) 793-8814.

Saturday

Main Street Batesville Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Batesville Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon in the Pocket Park on Main Street. All items are home-grown or homemade by members of the market who live and work in the community. This will be the last market of the season.

Saint Paul UMC’s Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

SEARCY — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 2-4 p.m. Although it will be a little different this year, organizers said the trunks will still be fantastic, and the candy will be plentiful. All are invited to join this safe, contactless, family-friendly event. For more information, call (501) 268-5159.

Trunk-or-Treat at Cabot Church of Christ

CABOT — Cabot Church of Christ, 500 N. Second St., will host a fun, safe and socially distanced Trunk-or-Treat. Masks will be required, staff members will social-distance, and there will be a one-way walking path, with low contact. For more information, call (501) 843-5688.

Ongoing

Western Love Glow Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Western Love Glow, an exhibition by Eric Freeman, at the BAAC Gallery on Main,

226 E. Main St., through Nov. 21. The exhibition includes a series of colorful striped oil paintings, along with black-and-white woodblock prints featuring phrases pulled from Freeman’s poetry. Freeman is an American-born painter, poet, musician and photographer who lives in Little Rock. The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Painting Classes

BATESVILLE — Two continuing painting classes take place at Gallery 246, 246 E. Main St. A watercolor class, taught by Aline McCracken, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The fee is $10, with all supplies provided. Acrylic: Paint With Panaché, taught by Jim Tindall, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The fee is $45, with all supplies provided. To register, call (870) 262-8066, visit the gallery, or see its Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions are observed in the gallery.

Oaks 7 VIP Cinema

BATESVILLE — The Oaks 7 VIP Cinema, 2250 Harrison St., is now open. New movies in October include “Honest Thief” (PG13) and “2 Hearts” (PG13), now showing; “The Empty Man” (R), set to open Friday; and “Come Play” (PG13), opening Oct. 30. For showtimes and more information, visit www.oaksvipcinema.com or call (870) 307-0777.

Fall Art Boxes

BATESVILLE— The Batesville Area Arts Council has created Fall Art Boxes, available while supplies last. The box for ages 5 to 11 features various paper crafting techniques, drawing and fun tissue-paper projects, including step-by-step instructions and all supplies needed to create five fall-themed projects. The box for ages 12 and older focuses on various techniques with brush and ink, mixed with watercolors, and includes all supplies. Each box costs $40 and can be picked up from BAAC, 226 E. Main St. Shipping is also available for $8 per box. For more information or to purchase a Fall Art Box, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

The River Haunt

BATESVILLE — The River Haunt, Batesville’s haunted house at 570 Stadium Drive, will be open from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Regular admission is $10, and advance reservations (skip the line) are $12. Masks are required for entry, groups will be limited to six or fewer, and guests will not be joined by anyone not in their party. Proceeds from the event will benefit Main Street Batesville. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-river-haunt-batesvilles-haunted-house-tickets-121807939827.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. The VFW recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of all veterans and understands the importance of rallying community support for them. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

WRMC Virtual 5K

BATESVILLE — Highway to Health, the White River Medical Center Virtual 5K, will take place to raise money to fund school districts’ food pantries. Register at runsignup.com/Race/AR/Batesville/WRMCRuntheWave5k, and run a 5K anywhere and any time between Thursday and Nov. 5. Fees are $30 for virtual runners or $25 for spirit participants, those who don’t want to run. Registration ends Wednesday.

Independence County Library Public Computers

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., has opened its public computers for use by patrons. This will be by appointment only, so call (870) 793-8814 to reserve a 30-minute slot. For updates on the Independence County Library, call the library, visit www.indcolib.com or email info@indcolib.com. Visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and video story times.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Jacksonville Farmers’ Market

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Farmers’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 25 at 9 Municipal Drive. Local produce and essential items will be for sale. For more information, call the Jacksonville Community Center at (501) 982-4171.

Upcoming

Thrills & Chills 5K/10K

MAGNESS — The Thrills & Chills 5K/10K is a spooky, fun run, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, through the farmlands of Magness. Thrills & Chills, which will start and finish at the Magness Community Center and Park, will feature spooky music and scary surprises along the route. Runners are asked to wear a mask before and after the race. Headlamps/lights of some type are required. The registration fee is $20, and virtual options are available. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=98939&eventId=431665. Race packets can be picked up at Natural State Running, 148 E. Main St. in Batesville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and at the race site from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Cabot Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

CABOT — Get ready for a Spooktacular night. Kids Unlimited will offer a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Cabot Aquatic Park, 1245 Bill Foster Memorial Highway, for all goblins and ghouls out there. Kids are asked to wear their costumes and their required face masks for safety. The Trunk-or-Treat will follow social-distancing guidelines, and everyone setting up will be required to wear a mask. It is a free event for the Cabot community.

After Dark in the Park

HEBER SPRINGS — After Dark in the Park will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. This is a drive-thru-style trunk-or-treat, with no need for anyone to get out of the car. Businesses and churches are invited to set up a booth or “trunk” and pass out candy to the trick-or-treaters as they drive by with their parents. For more information, call the center at (501) 362-4901.

Fall Fest

SEARCY — Searcy Faith Assembly, 2447 Arkansas 16, will present its annual Fall Fest at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 in the church parking lot. There will be games for all ages, a chili cook-off, a cake walk, food, pumpkin paintings and a costume contest for adults and children. For more information, call (501) 268-6220 or visit www.searcyfaith.com.

Raised Bed Gardening

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education, as part of its Gardening for Life Series, will present Raised Bed Gardening from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 3. The fee is $15. The class will be offered both in-person, in Room 902 of the Nursing Allied Health Building, and virtually. Social distancing will be enforced. To attend virtually, the class will be available via UACCB’s online platform. The virtual link will be emailed to participants the day before the class. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

2020 Virtual Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will present a week-long virtual business expo Nov. 16-20. The chamber will reach out to members in the next few weeks about the event. Anyone who wants booth space or to sponsor the event, contact Ginger at director@heber-springs.com or (501) 362-2444.

Thanksgiving Prep From Your Garden

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education, as part of its Gardening for Life Series, will present Thanksgiving Prep From Your Garden from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov 19. The fee is $15. The class will be offered both in-person, in Room 902 of the Nursing Allied Health Building, and virtually. Social distancing will be enforced. To attend virtually, the class will be available via UACCB’s online platform. The virtual link will be emailed to participants the day before the class. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.