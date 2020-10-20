Sections
Cherokee Village man arrested in 2 slayings, attempted homicide

by Bill Bowden | Today at 12:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Charles Paul Stovall ( Sharp County sheriff's office )

A 24-year-old Cherokee Village man has been arrested in connection with two separate homicides over the weekend and an attempted killing.

Charles Paul Stovall confessed to killing two people and injuring a third, according to a news release from Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

The two homicides occurred in Cherokee Village, and the attempted homicide took place in Highland, authorities said. The names of the victims haven't been released.

The bodies of the deceased victims were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The surviving victim is in an area hospital being treated for injuries, according to Counts.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the release states. "Further information will be released at a later date."

Stovall had previous convictions in Sharp County for residential burglary, theft of property and drug offenses.

