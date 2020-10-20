Chiefs kept on the ground, but run past Bills anyway

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Patrick Mahomes didn't mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs' running attack.

With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by the strong-armed Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball, and Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday.

"You know my nature, I want to throw it deep every time. We want to go down and throw these long touchdowns," said Mahomes, the 2018 MVP. "But if teams are going to play us like this, we've got to show we can run the football."

Led by Edwards-Helaire's 161 yards rushing, the Chiefs finished with 245 -- the most since Mahomes took over as starter in 2017. Kansas City's 46 rushing attempts were also the most in eight years under Coach Andy Reid, and that was with newly signed Le'Veon Bell waiting to make his debut after signing with the Chiefs on Thursday.

"I can't wait," Bell tweeted during the game.

Edwards-Helaire has already chatted with the veteran Bell and is excited to team up.

"Another guy coming in, another piece to the puzzle. For me, we can only go up," Edwards-Helaire said. "Anything I can do to pick his brain and gain knowledge from, I'm there for it."

Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards with 2 touchdowns, both to tight end Travis Kelce. His first touchdown was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games.

The Chiefs are off to a their third 5-1 start in four seasons, and they bounced back from a sloppy 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Buffalo (4-2) lost its second straight. The Bills fell 42-16 at Tennessee last Tuesday, a game that was moved because of a covid-19 outbreak on the Titans. That led to the Kansas City-Buffalo game being pushed back as well. The Chiefs, who were originally scheduled to play three games in 11 days, wound up having two more days of rest than the Bills.

Buffalo's defense sold out to prevent Mahomes from going deep but proved vulnerable against the run.

The Bills were undone by allowing the Chiefs to convert nine of 14 third-down chances, two of them on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended on Harrison Butker's 30-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining.

During that drive, Buffalo's Justin Zimmer stripped the ball from Edwards-Helaire at the Kansas City 30. The play was ruled a fumble on the field, but that call was overturned after replays showed Edwards-Helaire's knee was down.

Two plays later, on third and 11, Mahomes scrambled out of trouble and hit Byron Pringle for 37 yards. Mahomes then ate up more clock with a 9-yard scamper on third and 7.

Kansas City7676--26

Buffalo3707--17

First Quarter

Buf--FG Bass 48, 5:42.

KC--Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:05.

Second Quarter

Buf--Diggs 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 11:22.

KC--Kelce 12 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 4:56.

Third Quarter

KC--Darr.Williams 13 run (Butker kick), 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

KC--FG Butker 37, 9:07.

Buf--Beasley 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 6:34.

KC--FG Butker 30, 1:56.

KCBuf

First downs2720

Total Net Yards466206

Rushes-yards46-24523-84

Passing221122

Punt Returns2-21-24

Kickoff Returns2-331-29

Interceptions Ret.1-40-0

Comp-Att-Int21-26-014-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-40-0

Punts2-40.04-53.3

Fumbles-Lost2-10-0

Penalties-Yards8-684-39

Time of Possession37:4522:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 26-161, Mahomes 10-36, Williams 6-26, D.Thompson 3-17, Hill 1-5. Buffalo, Allen 8-42, Singletary 10-32, Moss 5-10.

PASSING--Kansas City, Mahomes 21-26-0-225. Buffalo, Allen 14-27-1-122.

RECEIVING--Kansas City, Robinson 5-69, Kelce 5-65, Edwards-Helaire 4-8, Hill 3-20, Pringle 2-46, Williams 1-15, Keizer 1-2. Buffalo, Diggs 6-46, Beasley 4-45, Singletary 1-13, Davis 1-7, Kroft 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Buffalo, Bass 52.

Kansas City Chiefs' Darrel Williams, right, celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, outruns Buffalo Bills' Darryl Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill, right, breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Kansas City Chiefs defense tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)