Cowboys' bungling ways aid Murray's homecoming

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray celebrates running the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Maybe Kyler Murray will lose a game on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys one of these days.

It wasn't going to be on a night when the Arizona quarterback watched the star running back of his hometown team have another night of fumble-itis.

Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the visiting team's first two TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday night.

The speedy quarterback who won three high school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys improved to 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, throwing for two scores despite a rough start through the air and rushing for 74 yards and a TD.

"That's not easy when that's what everyone has been talking about all week," Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's probably had this one circled on his calendar since it came out. But I thought he handled himself well."

It was the "Monday Night Football" debut for Murray, a star in high school football-obsessed Texas while playing in the Dallas suburbs, and Kingsbury, who also had a happy first trip to his native Texas as an NFL coach.

Fired after six seasons at Texas Tech in 2018 without any winning records in Big 12 games, Kingsbury was hired by Arizona soon after and has the Cardinals (4-2)and tied for second place in the tough NFC West. Arizona is above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, its most recent playoff year.

Andy Dalton had the rest of Dallas' four turnovers with two interceptions in his first start for the Cowboys in place of injured star Dak Prescott.

While the Dallas offense didn't look anything close to the NFL-leading unit it was with Prescott -- and lost the fourth of its five projected starting offensive linemen in four-time All-Pro Zack Martin (first-quarter concussion) -- Elliott's miscues led to the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have trailed by at least two touchdowns.

The Cowboys (2-4) overcame two of those deficits, which is why they were guaranteed to stay in first place in the woeful NFC East no matter what happened in the last of three straight home games -- and a third straight road game for Arizona.

"The record, it is what it is right now, the division is what it is right now, but it's still early," Dalton said. "There's a lot of football left to be played, and for us, we've got to improve as a football team."

Elliott was benched briefly after the two-time rushing champion lost a second fumble in the same game for the first time in his career. He has five fumbles (four lost) already this season -- one shy of his career high for an entire season as the NFL's worst turnover margin dropped to minus-12 with four giveaways and no takeaways.

While Murray misfired on eight of his first 11 passes and finished 9 of 24 for 188 yards, he hit Christian Kirk in stride on an 80-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Arizona021710--38

Dallas0307--10

Second Quarter

Ari--Kirk 6 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 12:58.

Ari--Drake 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:31.

Ari--Kirk 80 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:43.

Dal--FG Zuerlein 34, :10.

Third Quarter

Ari--K.Murray 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:53.

Fourth Quarter

Ari--FG Gonzalez 26, 8:54.

Dal--Cooper 1 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 2:48.

Ari--Drake 69 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:49.

A--25,174.

AriDal

First downs2227

Total Net Yards438344

Rushes-yards35-26127-97

Passing177247

Punt Returns1--12-1

Kickoff Returns0-01-28

Interceptions Ret.2-00-0

Comp-Att-Int9-24-034-54-2

Sacked-Yards Lost1-113-19

Punts4-37.83-43.3

Fumbles-Lost0-03-2

Penalties-Yards7-436-36

Time of Possession26:2333:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Arizona, Drake 20-164, K.Murray 10-74, Edmonds 5-23. Dallas, Elliott 12-49, Pollard 10-31, Dowdle 3-13, Dalton 2-4.

PASSING--Arizona, K.Murray 9-24-0-188. Dallas, Dalton 34-54-2-266.

RECEIVING--Arizona, Fitzgerald 3-22, Kirk 2-86, Hopkins 2-73, Edmonds 1-6, Daniels 1-1. Dallas, Elliott 8-31, Cooper 7-79, Lamb 7-64, Schultz 4-35, Gallup 2-23, N.Brown 2-15, C.Wilson 2-10, Pollard 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Dallas, Zuerlein 58.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, right, greet each other on the field during warmups before an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Knight (69) and Tyler Biadasz (63) walk off the field with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) after Elliott fumbled the ball on a carry against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) gestures after throwing an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) and DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrate a touchdown scored on a carry by Murray in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) waves to fans in the stands in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Arizona Cardinals' Mason Cole (52) and Christian Kirk (13) celebrate a touchdown scored by Kirk in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) is escorted off the field after suffering an unknown injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)