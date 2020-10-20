Event to cover ag record keeping

A virtual workshop on agricultural record keeping is set for 1to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will provide an opportunity for landowners to improve the profitability of their operations, according to a news release.

The host will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 's Keeping it in the Family, or KIITF, Sustainable Forestry and African-American Land Retention Program.

"Record keeping highlights the profits and losses in an operation," said Henry English, director of the UAPB Small Farm Program. "Analyzing your records will help you fine-tune your farm's management."

During the meeting, landowners will be able to ask an accountant tax and record-keeping questions. KIITF program members will speak about forestry management and implementing forestry conservation practices.

The virtual meeting will take place on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. The link to the meeting is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/94066476594. Producers can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Eextension assistant, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.