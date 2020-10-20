Fayetteville police investigate shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a shooting reported at 1:25 a.m. this morning in the 800 block of Piedmont Place.
According to information from a post on Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page, when officers arrived they found one person at that location with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso. Sgt. Anthony Murphy said the person shot was a male juvenile.
Police said the initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public. The investigation is continuing.
