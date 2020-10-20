Sections
Remains identified as missing Jonesboro woman

by John Magsam | Today at 4:34 p.m.
Jonesboro police said Tuesday afternoon that skeletal remains found earlier this month in the city have been positively identified as those of Lisa Prescott who has been missing since 2018.

Public Information Officer Sally Smith said the Arkansas State Crime Lab identified the remains using dental records. A cause of death was not released.

The remains were discovered Oct. 10 as part of a search for Prescott who has been missing since September of 2018. She was 53 when she was reported missing from her residence in the 4500 block of Shale Drive, according to police. The remains were found in a patch of woods close to the subdivision in which Prescott lived.

EquuSeach Midwest, the Jonesboro Police Department and Coroner Toby Emerson helped recover the remains, according to an earlier Facebook post.

