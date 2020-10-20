Joseph’s House expands with second location

— Joseph’s House of Russellville, a nonprofit that assists foster families and children, will celebrate its five-year anniversary in February and, in celebration, is opening a second location.

“We have a dual mission,” said Rebecca Barton, founder and board president. “When we originally started, we were offering support and encouragement for foster parents and children in the River Valley area.

“Now we are more focused on the family, including foster parents and parents of foster children. That includes Polk County, Yell County and Johnson County.”

Starting in November, the nonprofit’s second location, at 108 W. H St. in Russellville, will begin a soft opening to provide additional support for families and children. Barton said the first location is at an undisclosed location.

“We provide programs such as educational classes and resources for families that are struggling in the River Valley,” Barton said. “The children who are taken into foster care — their parents are going to be receiving services from us, as well as access to resources such as clothing and housing items for when their children are returned.”

Barton said that when the state removes children from their home and places them into the foster-care program, most cases last about 12 to 15 months, and during that time, the court orders rehabilitation services, including treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, and also court-ordered parenting classes. She said the families also normally have to prove that “they have plenty of income and access to WIC (Women, Infants and Children) or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.”

“Our resources will not be ordered by the court, but we partner with [families] to help them become a stronger unit,” Barton said. “We are trying to make them more successful families by offering parenting skills, life skills and job skills.”

Some of the resources available include free clothing, shoes and coats, as well as free personal-care items, diapers and wipes.

Barton and her husband, David, became foster parents in 2014.

“When we first became foster parents, we saw the needs for families and foster children, and also the need of support for families that are trying to get their children back,” Rebecca Barton said. “Always, the No. 1 goal is for children to be reunited with their families.

“That is the best place for them, but it is not always how it works out.”

Barton and her husband have fostered around 30 children since 2014 and have adopted four of those kids. The couple are not currently fostering. David and Rebecca have been married for nine years and have nine children and two grandchildren. Rebecca is from Little Rock, and Dave, who is from south Florida, moved to Arkansas in 1988.

Rebecca said that through her experience, there are a lot of services that the Department of Human Services is not able to offer, and Joseph’s House’s intent is to supplement what DHS doesn’t offer. She said that through its new location, Joseph’s House will continue to offer classes for assistance and guidance.

“There is a generation cycle happening,” said Dave, who serves as vice president for the board of Joseph’s House. “Foster kids are not coming from great, loving families — that is very rare.

“They are coming from the same cycles of abuse, neglect and addiction. There is a cycle happening, and we want to do whatever we can to help break this cycle.”

Joseph’s House’s other building is open 24/7 and offers programs, clothing, shoes and showers for kids, as well as lice treatments. Rebecca said it is important to have a place DHS workers can take kids to because in some cases, it can be 2 a.m. when the children are picked up.

“Anytime, day or night, the DHS worker can go over there, search through the racks of clothes and pick out something the child can wear immediately,” Rebecca said. “And [the child] can sleep on a little pull-out bed and nap while the DHS worker finds a place for them.

“There are also food items that can be heated up for the child. Some car seats are available, and baby bathtubs and strollers can be checked out.”

Rebecca said there are approximately 63 foster families in the River Valley area.

“For me, I didn’t have an idea of the foster system or foster care beforehand,” Dave said. “As we are doing this, I realize the extent that addictions can have in the demise of the family, including substance abuse, which is, unfortunately, very common in this area.”

Currently, Joseph’s House of Russellville is being funded by grants and by donations from businesses. Rebecca said one of its largest fundraisers had to be canceled in September because “we just didn’t feel comfortable hosting our fundraiser during this time.”

“Thankfully, thanks to donation drives and clothing drives, our need for money is actually pretty low right now,” Rebecca said. “We aren’t forced to use a lot of money, which has been our saving grace, because a lot of nonprofits were financially affected by COVID-19.

“We have a very generous community.”

For more information, visit www.josephshouseofrussellville.com.