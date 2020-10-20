Magnolia man arrested in slaying of woman in White County

A Magnolia man was arrested early Tuesday in Columbia County after deputies found a woman dead and another injured, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in McNeal shortly before 11:30 p.m. discovered Saquanna Young, 32, of McNeal dead and Veronica Smith, 28, of Waldo shot in the thigh, a news release by the Columbia County sheriff’s office states.

Authorities said Jerry Pritchard, 31, was arrested about an hour later. He faces charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act, first-degree battery and stalking, the release states.

Pritchard was taken to the Columbia County jail in Magnolia, where an online inmate roster showed he remained on Tuesday. No bond was set, according to the roster.

The Magnolia Police Department and the Arkansas State Police assisted the sheriff’s office in their investigation, according to the release.