Rollover crash in Monroe County kills boy, 5, troopers say

A 5-year-old boy died last week when a pickup rolled over in Monroe County, officials said.

The boy was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Sierra, driving west on U.S. 79 at about 1 p.m. on Thursday when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the roadway, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The pickup struck a ditch and overturned, the report states.

The boy, who was 5 years old, died as a result of the crash, according to the Monroe County coroner’s office. Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The weather conditions were cloudy and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 504 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.