Little Rock police: No charges filed in April shooting at Family Dollar

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office won’t file charges against a woman in the April shooting death of a man at the Family Dollar store at 2408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday it had been notified of the prosecutor’s office decision not to file charges after completing a review of the case.

On April 29 about 5:30 p.m. an employee of the store, 42-year-old Shalonda Nelson shot and killed Keith Cobbins, 45, according to the police at the time of the incident. Cobbins was shot in the chest and died after being transported to UAMS Medical Center.

The shooting occurred as part of a disturbance that began in the store and continued into the parking lot, police reported at the time.

Nelson was initially taken into custody but was released while the incident was investigated.