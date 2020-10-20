NWACC board accepts president's reports

File photo Students walk across campus to the Becky Paneitz Student Center on Jan. 30, 2017, at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College president reported the college has complied with rules regarding the administration's limitations.

The college's Board of Trustees on Monday voted to accept President Evelyn Jorgenson's report regarding treatment of students and employees and her report regarding compensation and benefits.

The college has a policy regulating treatment of students and employees prohibiting the president from causing or allowing "conditions, procedures or decisions, which are undignified or unnecessarily intrusive" to students, employees or people applying for admission or employment.

The policy goes on to state that includes not using application forms asking for unnecessary information.

The college is also required to protect confidential student or employee information. The report states access to student information is only available to faculty and staff who are allowed to access it per the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. College personnel regularly receive training on the act, according to the report.

The policy also requires the college to provide employees and students with clear statements on what they should expect from NWACC, such as course descriptions through the course catalogue.

"We always monitor that and make sure it's up to date," Jorgenson said Monday to the board.

The college must also inform students and employees of the policy, such as through the student handbook or website and provide a way for them to be heard.

NWACC's policies on compensation and benefits prohibit the college from changing employee compensation and benefits without the approval of the board. The policy also prohibits promising or implying permanent or guaranteed employment.

The college issues letters of employment that include start dates, salaries and conditions of employment each year, when a new employee is hired and/or when an employee changes positions.

The board unanimously accepted both reports

The board met in person and allowed board members and others to attend online in light of the covid-19 pandemic. Most NWACC classes are being held online to prevent spreading the virus.