PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rogers, Bentonville West earn state tournament berth

Rogers High 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Abby Harris put up six kills to go with 22 assists and 10 digs to help the Lady Mounties earn a state tournament berth with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 win over crosstown rival Rogers Heritage in the opening round of the 6A-West Conference tournament.

The fifth-seeded Lady Mounties (11-5), who are now guaranteed no lower than the No. 6 seed in next week's 6A state tournament, advance to take on fourth-seeded Bentonville at 6 p.m. tonight in Tiger Arena in a quarterfinal matchup. Rogers knocked off the Lady Tigers in five sets last week.

Gracie Carr also had a double-double with a match-high 11 kills and 14 digs for Rogers, while Lakyn Hawthorne added seven kills. Madison Rhea anchored the defense with 20 digs, while Brooke Park added 14 digs and three aces.

Bentonville West 3, Springdale 2

Riley Richardson and Trinity Luckett were a potent 1-2 punch at the net to help the Lady Wolverines earn a state tournament berth with a hard-fought 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12 victory over the Lady Red Bulldogs.

Bentonville West will now take on third-seeded Springdale Har-Ber at 6 p.m tonight in Wildcat Arena in a quarterfinal matchup. Richardson had 13 kills and six blocks, while Luckett added 12 kills and seven blocks.

Taina Miller led Springdale with 13 kills and six blocks for Springdale. Amaya Johnson added 11 kills and five blocks. Tori Hennarichs and Rosemary Batlok contributed 13 digs each, while Maddie Downing dished out 18 assists.