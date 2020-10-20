Residents file around courthouse for state's first day of early voting

Social distancing and other safety measures were put in place to allow the voters a safe voter experience during the pandemic. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Like Black Friday shoppers waiting for the stores to open after Thanksgiving, voters jammed the doors at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning, the first day of early voting in the state.

According to Jefferson County sheriff's Deputy Sam Ashcraft, who provides security at the county courthouse, the line began to form early Monday morning before sunrise, as voters proudly waited for the poll location to open.

"One guy was here at 5:30 this morning because he said he wanted to be the first one to vote in the election," he said. "The next person in line got there at 5:45 and at 7:30 people really started lining up."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said Pastor Anthony Howard of Kings Highway Baptist Church was the first person in line as she displayed his photo on her Facebook page.

"The first day of early voting and our citizens are ready and in line to do their civic duty," said Washington. "The line is wrapped around to the back of the courthouse."

According to Ashcraft, the average time it took to complete the voting process was about 30 minutes with a steady flow of voters throughout the day. "The clerk's office has been moving people through pretty well," he said. They're doing a good job managing the crowd."

Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, said in a video announcement that social distancing would be observed and asked that masks be worn for the safety of everyone.

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Jefferson County provided tips to stay safe during the pandemic while voting, recommending that voters who weren't feeling well should request an absentee ballot from the county clerk.

Other helpful tips included:

• Encouraging mask usage and/or eye protection and gloves.

• Prepare yourself before getting out of the car. Have your mask on and ID ready before getting into line.

• Plan to wait and practice social distancing once in line. Follow polling place signage on where to stand.

• Bring your own stylus or black pen. The state has purchased disposable styluses for electronic voting machines but if you have one already, bring it just in case.

• Use hand sanitizer after voting if available to you.

• Wash your hands as soon as possible after leaving your voting location and avoid touching your face until you do so.

Determining your voting choices ahead of time will also help in preparation to go vote and reduce how long you're inside to vote. Printed copies of the 2020 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide are available for pick up in the lobby of the Jefferson County Courthouse, the main lobby of the Pine Bluff Civic Center, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, Old Saint James MB Church (4512 S. Ohio St.), St. Andrew MB Church (5810 W. Malcomb St.), Pine Bluff First Assembly (1002 Ridgway Road) or at the county Extension office (500 S. Idaho St).

You can also download the 44-page book at www.uaex.edu/ballot. The guide details all of the issues that are on the ballot and breaks down what it means if you vote for it or against them. It also explains how the issues got on the ballot, who the proposals will affect, and how they will affect existing statutes. All the sponsors of the proposals are listed and what supporters and opponents are saying about them.

Stacey McCullough of the Public Policy Center, who connects Arkansas voters with helpful information about the voting process, said on Election Day, voters are deciding more than who they want to represent them for the state of Arkansas. "Legislators and citizen groups propose changes to Arkansas' constitution and state law," she said in a video released to help voters make an informed decision in the General Election. "Your vote helps decide whether to accept or reject those measures."

A sample ballot can also be found at www.voterview.ar-nova.org. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Jefferson County suggests voters write down their decisions prior to going to cast their vote to reduce time.

Arkansas voters can vote early up until Nov. 2, 2020, but hours may vary by location. You will need to show an ID to vote in Arkansas. Acceptable forms of ID include: an Arkansas driver's license; an Arkansas photo identification card; a concealed handgun carry license; a United States passport; an employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited post-secondary education institution in the State of Arkansas; a United States military identification document; a public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued; a voter verification card.

If you're voting for the first time in Arkansas, registered to vote by mail, and didn't submit a copy of your ID when you registered, you will need to show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include a driver's license or non-driver's license ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with your name and address.

Voters without ID will be able to vote on a provisional ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27 and must be received by mail by Nov. 3 by 7:30 p.m. or in-person by close of business by Nov. 2.

If you need any additional information, you can contact the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at (870) 541-5322.

Voters continued to show up in numbers throughout the afternoon to cast their early vote at the Jefferson County Courthouse. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Early morning voters line up around the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday. (Special to the Commercial)