Searcy police search for woman in fatal hit-and-run

Twyla D. Glass ( Searcy Police Department )
Police are searching for a woman in connection with the death of a man struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Searcy.
At about 4:35 a.m., officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call in the vicinity of an AutoZone on East Race Street, according to a news release issued Monday by Searcy police. Officers found Johnny D. Williams Jr., 28, on the ground and unresponsive, the release states.
Williams was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said further investigation indicated Williams had been struck by a vehicle.
Authorities Twyla D. Glass, 36, as a suspect in Williams’ death, though no arrests had been made at the time of the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.