Searcy police search for woman in fatal hit-and-run

Police are searching for a woman in connection with the death of a man struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Searcy.

At about 4:35 a.m., officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call in the vicinity of an AutoZone on East Race Street, according to a news release issued Monday by Searcy police. Officers found Johnny D. Williams Jr., 28, on the ground and unresponsive, the release states.

Williams was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said further investigation indicated Williams had been struck by a vehicle.

Authorities Twyla D. Glass, 36, as a suspect in Williams’ death, though no arrests had been made at the time of the release.