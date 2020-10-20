State police: 1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash late Saturday in Howard County killed a 58-year-old man and injured 33-year-old woman, troopers said.

A Lockesburg woman was driving a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe north on Arkansas 27 shortly after 11:30 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary crash report by state police. The woman’s vehicle collided with a 2016 Kia Optima heading south, the report states.

The Santa Fe then struck head-on a 2013 Dodge Avenger, also driving south, according to troopers.

Authorities said the Avenger's driver, Tony Ray Young of Mineral Springs, was killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the Santa Fe was injured, according to the report.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 504 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.