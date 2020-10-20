BASEBALL

UA Red team rallies, leads series

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Red team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Black team 9-7 Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium and take a 2-1 lead in the University of Arkansas fall practice World Series.

Jackson Cobb led off the bottom of the sixth of the seven-inning game with a walk and went to second base when Robert Moore reached on a bunt single. Cullen Smith hit an RBI single to drive in Cobb, and Moore scored on Braydon Webb's ground out for the two-run lead.

Elijah Trest pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Red team to end the game, and Peyton Pallette had two perfect innings to earn the victory.

Moore, Cobb and Zach Gregory all hit home runs for the Red team. Smith was 3 for 3. Cayden Wallace went 2 for 3 for the Black team, including a home run.

The series resumes at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Fans are not allowed to attend because of coronavirus precautions, but the game will be streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU leads LR Invitational

Arkansas State University leads the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock by six strokes over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Red Wolves shot a 553 while the Trojans shot a 559. The University of Central Arkansas is in 12th place with a 592.

Individually, Luka Naglic (68-69) of Arkansas State and Marcel Rauch (67-70) of UALR are tied for third with a 137. Two other Red Wolves are in the top 10. Jack Madden is tied for seventh at 139 (71-68). Julien Sale is tied for ninth with a 140 (71-69). Anton Albers of UALR is tied for fifth with a 138 (74-64).

Nate Jolly of Central Arkansas is tied for 18th with a 142 (68-74).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas eighth in Mississippi

The University of Arkansas is tied for eighth place at The Ally in West Point, Miss.

The Razorbacks shot a 294. Florida leads with a 280, and Auburn is second with a 283.

Individually, Arkansas' Brooke Matthews and Ela Anacona are tied for 10th with a 71.

UCA 2nd, UALR 5th in Georgia

The University of Central Arkansas is second and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is fifth at the Callaway Garden Invitational in Callaway Gardens, Ga.

The Bears shot a 289 and trail Middle Tennessee State by one stroke. UALR shot a 295.

Individually, Tania Nunez of Central Arkansas shares the lead with Sophie Burks with a 68. Elin Kumlin of Central Arkansas and Tilde Bocker of UALR are tied for sixth with a 72.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services