Symphony, ballet to team up for outdoor performance in downtown Little Rock

Ballet Arkansas company members Megan Tillman (left) and Isabelle Urben (right) will be among the dancers for "First Round," a collaboration with the Arkansas Symphony, Sunday, Nov. 15, at Sixth and Main streets in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Arkansas are teaming up for a an open-air collaborative concert titled "First Round," 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in front of the front of Matt McLeod's "koi" mural, overlooking a parking lot at Sixth and Main streets in Little Rock.

Ballet Arkansas company dancers Hannah Bradshaw, Matthew Larson, Megan Tillman, Paul Tillman and Isabelle Urben will perform as Arkansas Symphony string players play "Last Round" by Osvaldo Golijov and "Adagio for Strings" by Samuel Barber, with four percussionists joining them for "Magic Box" by Augusta Read Thomas. Geoffrey Robson will conduct.

Admission is free. Funding for the performance comes from ArtPlace.

Call (501) 666-1761 or visit balletarkansas.org.