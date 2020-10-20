Tampa Bay to open doors of bullpen stable

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Nick Anderson (right), here celebrating with catcher Michael Perez after a victory over the Miami Marlins in September, posted a 0.55 ERA in 19 regular-season games. Anderson is among the top pitchers in the Rays’ vast bullpen. (AP/Chris O’Meara)

The Tampa Bay Rays have crossed the desert on some no-name horses.

Advancing from the AL playoffs in San Diego to the World Series in Arlington, Texas, Manager Kevin Cash leaned hard on his bullpen -- a group he described as "a whole ... stable of guys who throw 98 miles per hour" during a memorable spat with the Yankees in September.

The tag line has come to define the small-market Rays. The relievers have no thoroughbreds, no All-Stars, no big-money headliners -- Aaron Loup is the highest-paid reliever on the roster after signing a $1.65 million, one-year deal.

Yet the bullpen has dominated all year. Twelve different pitchers converted at least one save during the regular season, matching the major-league record despite the compressed schedule, and the group had a 3.37 ERA, third in the majors. They've been just as overpowering in October.

Cash has the utmost confidence in the crew, a fact that showed when he gave notably early hooks to starters Blake Snell and Charlie Morton in Games 6 and 7 of the AL Championship Series to hold off the Houston Astros.

"I wouldn't want to hit our group right now," Rays General Manager Erik Neander said.

For viewers curious who's waiting behind those stable doors, here's a compendium on Cash's top horses:

NICK ANDERSON, RHP The Rays' best reliever also may be its most unlikely. Anderson finished his college career at NAIA Mayville State in 2012, then was a 32nd-round pick by the Brewers but didn't sign. He played two years of independent ball, spent a year remodeling homes, then returned to indy ball in '15. The Twins snatched him up for their minor-league system that season, he reached the majors with Miami in 2019, and this year he posted a 0.55 ERA in 19 regular-season games for Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old throws just two pitches -- a rising fastball and sharp breaking ball -- both with excellent command.

PETE FAIRBANKS, RHP The University of Missouri alum had Tommy John surgery twice before debuting in the majors with Texas in 2019. Tampa Bay traded for him after eight appearances, and he's now the stable's hardest thrower, averaging 97.9 mph on his fastball and reaching 100. His best pitch, though, is his slider, a swing-and-miss offering with heavy drop. In the AL playoffs, he became the 13th Rays reliever to get a save this year. Oddly, Fairbanks has been better in his career against lefties than righties.

DIEGO CASTILLO, RHP Among the club's few homegrown bullpen pieces, Castillo went viral last year for his physics-defying two-seam fastball, a frisbee pitch that runs in toward right-handed hitters as hot as 99 mph. The 26-year-old pairs it with a slider that darts in the opposite direction, and he throws both pitches from a lower arm slot than Anderson and Fairbanks, allowing him to induce plenty of groundballs.

JOSE ALVARADO, LHP Another success from the Rays' farm system, Alvarado was among baseball's best relievers in 2018, but injuries have slowed him since. He missed the end of this season with shoulder inflammation but returned in the AL Championship Series with two scoreless outings -- albeit with shaky control.

RYAN THOMPSON, RHP The side-arming Thompson releases the ball about 3½ feet off the ground, nearly half as low as Tampa Bay's other righty relievers. That low angle helps Thompson generate impressive sink on his fastball, and the former Astros prospect is a groundball machine. Cash has used him aggressively with runners on base, hoping for a double play ball.

JOHN CURTISS, RHP A journeyman recently with the Twins, Phillies and Angels, Curtiss has found a home as a reliable strike thrower with the Rays. He walked just three in 25 innings during the regular season, and Cash has used him as a relief opener a few times, including in ALCS Game 5.

AARON LOUP, LHP A new rule requiring pitchers to face at least three batters in 2020 seemingly put Loup's career in jeopardy. The 32-year-old carved out eight solid seasons as a lefty specialist prior to the rule change, rarely facing right-handed hitters, who have a far easier time picking up the ball from his side-winding delivery. And yet, Loup has thrived in his first season with the Rays, using a fairly new cut fastball to hold righty hitters to a .192 average in the regular season while continuing to dominate lefties.

THE REST RHP Aaron Slegers is among the tallest pitchers ever at 6-10 and has exceptional control. ... LHP Josh Fleming was the Rays' fifth starter in September but has only pitched once this postseason. ... LHP Shane McLanahan, Tampa Bay's 2018 first-round draft pick, made his big-league debut during the AL division series. He's mostly around for long relief/mopup duty.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson pitches to the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in San Diego. The Rays defeated the Astros 4-2 to lead the series 2-0 games. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)