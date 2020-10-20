Washington County detainees, jail staff, test positive for covid

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three employee and 31 inmates at the Washington County Detention Center tested positive for the covid-19 virus in the past week.

Capt. Alan Johnson with the Sheriff's Office said the recent spike in positive tests began with employees tested Oct. 12.

"We had some officers who were showing symptoms," Johnson said. "They tested positive and the Health Department did contact tracing. The department tested 190 detainees who were in our quarantine blocks and that is where the 31 detainees who tested positive were located. None were in our general population."

He said all employees and inmates in the general population will be tested and results are expected by the end of the week.

Johnson said the office is waiting on the test results and the contact tracing reports to try to determine how the virus entered the facility.

"If we have positive tests in the general population, then it's likely it was brought in by an employee," Johnson said. "If not, I would say the most likely situation is that it was brought in by one of the detainees."

After the pandemic was declared a health emergency in mid-March, the Sheriff's Office instituted a program of testing, monitoring and quarantining arrivals at the jail. The office has worked with prosecutors and judges to release some detainees and issue more felony citations in lieu of bringing prisoners to the jail to reduce the jail population and minimize the risk of the virus spreading inside the facility. Employees are screened at the beginning of each shift.

The inmate population was over 800 in February and dropped below 400 after the emergency measures to keep inmates out of jail were implemented. The jail population was 503 on Monday.

Through the end of September, 37 detainees tested positive for the virus, according to information from the Sheriff's Office,

Under the quarantine procedures in place, all detainees have their temperature taken and are asked a series of health-related questions before being admitted. Inmates are placed in one of the 12 quarantine blocks, Johnson said.

The blocks hold up to 40 inmates. He said all inmates held in quarantine are tested before being released into the general population and, so far, none have later tested positive for the virus.

Johnson said none of the inmates or employees who have tested positive have been hospitalized.

"Most of them have been asymptomatic," he said. "A few have had minor symptoms like low-grade fever or sore throats. Our medical staff from Karras Correctional Health has done a great job taking care of those who have been symptomatic. Our employees all wear personal protective equipment, and each detainee is given a handkerchief or face mask that is washed three times a week."

The Benton County Jail had no active cases of covid-19 last week, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway. The number of Benton County inmates and jail employees who have tested positive has fluctuated, with 149 inmates and 14 employees testing positive in June and about 50 detainees and five employees in September.

The Arkansas Health Department reports 9.7% of the nearly 9,000 cases in Arkansas have been in correctional facilities. The department reports 48 covid-related deaths in correctional facilities.