WR Adams earns Sun Belt honor

by George Stoia | Today at 2:09 a.m.
WR Adams earns

Sun Belt honor

Arkansas State University senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance against Georgia State, it was announced by the conference Monday.

Adams had a career-high and school record-tying 15 receptions, 177 receiving yards and 2 scores Thursday night, helping the Red Wolves top the Panthers 59-52. Adams' 15 receptions not only tied former ASU wide receiver J.D. McKissic's 2013 record, but it also equaled the second most in Sun Belt history. Through five games, Adams has caught 41 passes for 539 yards and 7 touchdowns.

This is Adams second time to win the award, earning it after Arkansas State's upset victory over Kansas State in game two of the season. Adams and ASU will play again Thursday, facing Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

-- George Stoia

