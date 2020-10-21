16-year-old fatally shot in Pine Bluff, police say

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday night outside a Pine Bluff school, authorities said.

Officers dispatched to Jack Robey Junior High School, 4101 S. Olive St., at about 9:15 p.m. found a teen inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Pine Bluff police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

Police said the teen’s death marked the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.