Bentonville School Board approves site work for 13th elementary school

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVE PEROZEK Deputy Superintendent Janet Schwanhausser, right, addresses the Bentonville School Board during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board took another step Tuesday toward building the district's next elementary school by approving the cost of preparing the site.

The board unanimously approved spending up to $2.5 million for "dirt work," or site development. Administrators will present the much larger expense of actually building the structure to the board for its approval next month.

The district has obtained necessary approvals from both the state and the city to proceed with the project, a single-story building with a capacity of 700 students.

The unnamed school is scheduled to open in August 2022. It will be built on 30 acres at the corner of Southwest Barron and Southwest Opal roads, in the extreme southwest portion of the district, just east of the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The board approved using that site for the school in April, three years after buying it for $990,000.

This will be the district's 13th elementary school and the fourth built in the past 10 years. District enrollment has grown from 13,530 in 2010 to 17,970 today, a 33% increase.

Tuesday's Bentonville School Board meeting was the last for Zone 1 representative Rebecca Powers, who is not running for reelection to her seat this year. Powers has served on the board for eight years.

Fellow board members took turns sharing their comments about Powers, with "passionate" being a word most used to describe her.

"We didn't always agree on everything," said board member Joe Quinn. "But I will tell you this, your heart was always in the right place. Your passion was unmistakable."

Quinn said he also appreciated Powers for reminding fellow board members that not all students could afford some of the expenses that come with certain extracurricular activities, such as marching band.

Superintendent Debbie Jones called Powers the "mama bear for the underserved" students.

"That was a voice we constantly need to hear," said Jones, who presented Powers a plaque in recognition of her service.

Jennifer Faddis and Jim Parsons are running for Powers' seat in the Nov. 3 election. Zone 1 covers parts of Bella Vista and Centerton. The winner will get a five-year term.

Powers, 52, recently moved out of the zone and therefore was ineligible to run for reelection.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board took the rare step of approving a resolution to do business with a company in which an upper-level district administrator has a financial interest.

Don Hoover, who became the district's executive director of student services this summer, is the husband of Cari Hoover, a vice president for Bedford Camera and Video.

Deputy Superintendent Janet Schwanhausser said the district requested board approval to do business with Bedford because it's the only retailer in the area that is able to provide both the camera and video equipment the district needs.

"Without Bedford Camera and Video, if ever we needed service, we would have to ship all of our equipment away," Schwanhausser said.

The district does between $50,000 and $70,000 of business a year with Bedford, she said.

The state sets limitations regarding transactions between school districts and district administrators. The rules prohibit a district from conducting business with an entity in which the administrator has a direct or indirect interest without approval from the local board and from the commissioner of education.