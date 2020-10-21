CAC, Lonoke look for 4A-2 separation

Tommy Shoemaker leads Central Arkansas Christian against Lo- noke in a 4A-2 Conference game Friday night at Mustang Moun- tain in North Little Rock. Central Arkansas Christian (7-0) and Lonoke (6-1) are both 4-0 in conference play. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Two of the three undefeated teams in 4A-2 Conference play will face each other Friday night.

Central Arkansas Christian (7-0) hosts Lonoke (6-1) at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock in a matchup of 4-0 teams in the 4A-2. Stuttgart is the other undefeated team in 4A-2 play.

CAC (7-0) and Lonoke (6-1) meet almost a year after a two-overtime game in Lonoke won by the Mustangs 28-21.

That game on Oct. 25 still sticks with the Jackrabbits, and Coach Harry Wright didn't mince words when talking about the importance of this year's game.

"I told our kids, 'Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,' " Wright said. "We have to show up and play well."

CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said there's not much he likes more than when two teams with sparkling records meet up.

"Hopefully, we can slow them down on offense and make big plays," Shoemaker said. "We have to take good care of the football and play clean as well."

The Mustangs average 31.9 points per game and have been led by senior quarterback Palmer Gilbrech and junior running back Tyler Williams.

Gilbrech is 104-of-160 passing for 1,431 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception. He's also rushed for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns on 47 carries.

"He's so competitive," Shoemaker said. "He just wants to win. He's a smart, competitive and tough kid."

Williams has rushed for 949 yards and a team-high 16 touchdowns on 162 carries.

"Tyler is a big part of our offense," Shoemaker said.

Wright said CAC is one of the most talented teams the Jackrabbits will face this season.

"Their running back [Williams] is one of the best running backs in the state," Wright said. "Their offensive line does a good job up front. They're really disciplined and well-coached."

A first-year football player has been the Jackrabbits' most dangerous scorer in 2020.

Senior running back Ja'coree Womack, who is also a basketball player at Lonoke, was asked by Wright to play football in the offseason. Womack agreed, and he leads the team in touchdowns with 14, including 10 rushing, 1 receiving and 3 via kickoff returns.

"He's been the biggest surprise," Wright said. "He's gotten better with consistency and carrying the football more. He's been a huge help to our football team."

The Jackrabbits are the most athletic team CAC has faced this season, Shoemaker said.

"They've got a lot of speed," Shoemaker said. "They're very physical up front. All around, they're a really good football team. It's a big challenge having to face them."

Lonoke has won four consecutive games after a 47-19 loss at Newport on Sept. 18.

"I felt like we've gotten better every week," Wright said. "After the Newport game, we looked at what we had to do to get better."

The winner of Friday's game will put itself in better position to earn the 4A-2's No. 1 seed, but both CAC and Lonoke have Stuttgart (6-0, 4-0) remaining on the schedule. Lonoke travels to Stuttgart on Oct. 30, and CAC hosts the Ricebirds on Nov. 6.

Shoemaker hopes the Mustangs can continue their undefeated start by doing what they've done all season, staying consistent.

"I've been pleased with how we've played," Shoemaker said. "We haven't turned the ball over. We've stayed balanced on offense. It shows up in the stats."