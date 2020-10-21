Sections
Crime Lab: Autopsies of 2 men in Little Rock apartment to take weeks

by William Sanders | Today at 5:51 p.m.
The bodies of two men that were found Monday will take a longer time to examine because the men were both deceased for more than 12 hours, according to the state Crime Laboratory.

After investigating a gas leak at the beginning of the weekend, two maintenance workers entered a residence at the Canopy Apartments, 9201 Kanis Road, and found both Brantley Steen, 32, and Shawn Dixon, 39, dead late Monday morning. There was no sign of a physical struggle, according to a report.

A Crime Lab spokesman confirmed that the two had been deceased for more than half a day. Because of that, the testing to find the cause of death would take several weeks, the spokesman said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department will continue to investigate the incident while awaiting results from the medical examiner, according to spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

