Fayetteville man arrested in connection with shooting

ROGERS -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Rogers.

Randy Chambers, 28, was being held in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with battery.

Police officers went to the 1700 block of South 11th Street at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the the Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Hendricks Street.

The victim had been shot in the lower chest and hand and was taken to Mercy hospital, according to the release.

An arrest warrant for Chambers was issued after the investigation, according to the release.