Fayetteville man arrested in connection with shooting

Randy Chambers
ROGERS -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Rogers.
Randy Chambers, 28, was being held in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with battery.
Police officers went to the 1700 block of South 11th Street at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the the Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Hendricks Street.
The victim had been shot in the lower chest and hand and was taken to Mercy hospital, according to the release.
An arrest warrant for Chambers was issued after the investigation, according to the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.