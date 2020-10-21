Fayetteville police investigate shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Piedmont Place.
Police officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.
Police said the initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the general public.
The investigation is continuing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.