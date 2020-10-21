Get to know Arkansas commit Ketron Jackson

Wide receiver Ketron Jackson is an ESPN 4-star prospect who committed to Arkansas over other scholarship offers from programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and others.

Nickname: Ke or Tron

School/City: Royce City (Texas) High School

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Bench max: 255 pounds

Squat max: 415 pounds

Number of years playing football: 14

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Oregon State, TCU

I committed to Arkansas because: I felt comfortable with the staff and believed in the progress

I plan to major in: Business

The recruiting process is: Wild

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track

I'm happiest when I: Get the right amount of rest and do stuff that I love

My mom is always on me to: Keep my grades up and be a strong and smart man

Favorite video game(s): Madden and 2K

Favorite NFL player: Julio Jones

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: Martin

How would you spend one million dollars? Give my mom and dad some of it and invest

What super power would you choose if given the option? Flying

My two pet peeves are: Annoying people and dirty places

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill

Your favorite fast food chain(s): Raising Canes and Panda Express

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? My mom

I will never ever eat: Tomatoes

Favorite junk food: Cinnamon rolls

Dream date: Dubai

Hobbies: Football, track

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Role model: Julio Jones

Three words to describe me: Smart, athletic, outgoing

People would be surprised that I: Love newborn babies