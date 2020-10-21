Get to know Arkansas commit Ketron Jackson

Wide receiver Ketron Jackson is an ESPN 4-star prospect who committed to Arkansas over other scholarship offers from programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and others.
Nickname: Ke or Tron
School/City: Royce City (Texas) High School
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Bench max: 255 pounds
Squat max: 415 pounds
Number of years playing football: 14
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Oregon State, TCU
I committed to Arkansas because: I felt comfortable with the staff and believed in the progress
I plan to major in: Business
The recruiting process is: Wild
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track
I'm happiest when I: Get the right amount of rest and do stuff that I love
My mom is always on me to: Keep my grades up and be a strong and smart man
Favorite video game(s): Madden and 2K
Favorite NFL player: Julio Jones
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: Martin
How would you spend one million dollars? Give my mom and dad some of it and invest
What super power would you choose if given the option? Flying
My two pet peeves are: Annoying people and dirty places
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill
Your favorite fast food chain(s): Raising Canes and Panda Express
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? My mom
I will never ever eat: Tomatoes
Favorite junk food: Cinnamon rolls
Dream date: Dubai
Hobbies: Football, track
The one thing I could not live without is: Music
Role model: Julio Jones
Three words to describe me: Smart, athletic, outgoing
People would be surprised that I: Love newborn babies