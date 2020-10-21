DEAR READERS: There are several varieties of potatoes to choose from depending on the recipe, but overall, you should pick potatoes that aren't soft, bruised, cracked or sprouting "eyes."

Once you get your potatoes home, keep them in a dark, dry place that's relatively cool. Don't store potatoes in the refrigerator. The cold turns the starch to sugar and changes the taste and texture. Also, don't store potatoes with onions; moisture from potatoes can cause onions to sprout.

DEAR HELOISE: My family loves tacos, but eating them can be a big mess. I'd like a taco casserole recipe that will be neat and easy while still satisfying our taco cravings.

-- Doreen in Hawaii

DEAR READER: I think you'll like this one. It's one of those "non-recipes" we all keep in our heads. There's no set amount or even a set number of ingredients, only what you have on hand as leftovers or in cans in the cupboard. Here it is:

Taco Casserole

Salsa, divided use

Tacos or corn chips

Taco meat or leftover ground beef

Beans

Cheese

Green pepper

Sour cream

Black olives

Chopped lettuce

Avocado, optional

Grease (or spray with nonstick spray) a casserole dish (the size depends on how much you are making), put a bit of salsa on the bottom, then add torn-up tacos or corn chips, and layer with leftover taco meat, and/or beans, cheese, peppers and more salsa. Bake until hot, then garnish with sour cream, olives and chopped lettuce before serving. For a little extra fun, slice up some avocados to decorate the finished casserole. Delicious.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are in a battle over washing dishes. He claims we should be washing by hand, but I refuse to do that when we have a state-of-the-art dishwasher. Does washing by hand save water?

-- Gina in Massachusetts

DEAR READER: Washing by hand has many drawbacks. Here is what research has shown: A dishwasher uses three to four times less water than hand washing. It uses less energy, too, because of the time it takes to heat up tap water to wash by hand. There's also a lot more bacteria left on dishes after they've been hand washed. Dishwashers do a much better job of washing dishes than we do and are more cost-effective in the long run.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com