Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

James Randi, magician turned skeptic, dies at 92

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption James Randi, a magician and escape artist known as "The Amazing Randi," poses at his home in Sunrise, Fla., in this Aug. 27, 1986, file photo. Randi, whose daring escapes were later eclipsed by his work as the country’s foremost skeptic, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, the Florida-based James Randi Educational Foundation announced Wednesday. Randi was 92. (AP / Terry Renna )

Magician James Randi, whose daring escapes were later eclipsed by his work as the country’s foremost skeptic, has died.

The Florida-based James Randi Educational Foundation announced its founder died Monday at 92.

As The Amazing Randi, the performer escaped from a locked coffin submerged in water and from a straitjacket as he dangled over Niagara Falls. But he was most proud of his later work shedding a light on psychics, faith healers and others he believed were conning the public.

Most notably, in 1972 he worked with Johnny Carson to help set up Uri Geller, who claimed to bend spoons with his mind. Randi ensured the spoons and other props were kept from Geller’s hands until his “Tonight Show” appearance to prevent tampering. The result was an agonizing 22 minutes in which Geller was unable to perform any tricks.

Randi’s namesake foundation later started a $1 million prize for anyone able to prove supernatural abilities.

It was never claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT