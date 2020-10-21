COOKING FOR TWO: Lasagna-style frittata drowns in tomato sauce

You know how Italians pour espresso over a scoop of gelato and call it an affogato? The word refers to the "drowning" of the ice cream. But in Northern Italy, it can be applied to frittata, too, which gets smothered in tomato sauce. This is inspired by the ingredients and flavors of a lasagna, but it's much less work than the layered pasta dish, and it's a bit lighter. It's perfect for one or two people. Leftovers can be eaten at room temperature, between two slices of bread (if you've got extra tomato sauce, swipe it, generously onto those slices), or as is. The spinach is extra garlicky, so feel free to cut back on the garlic, if you prefer.

Frittata Affogata Alle Lasagne

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, defrosted

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic

3 eggs

2 tablespoons whole milk OR heavy cream OR creme fraiche

½ cup shredded, low-moisture mozzarella, divided use

4 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided use

Ground black pepper

Ground nutmeg (optional)

1 tablespoon butter (can substitute an additional 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil)

1/3 cup (about 3 ounces) ricotta cheese

Tomato sauce, for serving

Roughly chopped fresh basil, for garnish (optional)

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the spinach with a pinch of salt, cover and cook to warm through and release any liquid, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, drain and set aside.

In a 6- to 8-inch oven-safe nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil and garlic, stirring until the garlic turns a deep golden color, about 5 minutes. Discard the garlic. Add the spinach and a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring, so the spinach picks up all the garlicky oil, about 1 minute. Transfer the spinach to a plate.

Wipe out the pan and heat the broiler.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs and milk. Then, whisk in half the mozzarella, half of the parmesan, a few generous pinches of salt and pepper, and a pinch or two of ground nutmeg, if using, until thoroughly incorporated. Using a slotted spoon, drain the spinach and add it to the egg mixture. Whisk again to combine.

Using the same pan over medium heat, melt the butter until it starts to foam but doesn't start to brown. Briefly re-whisk the egg mixture and pour it into the pan. Give the batter a few stirs with a rubber spatula to make sure the spinach is evenly distributed.

Decrease the heat to low and let the frittata cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until only the surface remains runny, 6 to 8 minutes. (The edges should be completely set, and the interior should be thickened and custardy.)

Dot the top of the frittata with the ricotta and sprinkle it with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan.

Transfer the pan to the oven and broil for about 2 minutes, until the top sets and the cheese melts and forms a golden brown crown.

Transfer the frittata to a wire rack and let cool until warm or at room temperature. Slice and serve with the tomato sauce poured over the top and, if desired, a sprinkling of fresh basil.

Leftovers will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

(Druckman is author of "Kitchen Remix: 75 Recipes for Making the Most of Your Ingredients." Clarkson Potter, 2020.)