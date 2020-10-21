Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting at duplex

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting Wednesday night in south Little Rock, according to a Little Rock police spokesperson.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to a call about a shooting at a duplex at 12822 Quail Creek Road, said Lt. Casey Clark. The duplex is just east of Geyer Springs Road, about a mile north of Willow Springs Road.

Paramedics forced their way into the property, where they found a Black subject lying in a pool of blood at the door with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds, Clark said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark said the victim’s gender could not be identified “because of the way they’re lying at the door.” Police believe the victim was an adult, the spokesperson said.

One person was taken from the scene in a police vehicle. Casey described that person as a possible witness.