• Rush Limbaugh,the nationally syndicated conservative talk radio giant, has told listeners that the advanced lung cancer he announced this year is terminal. Limbaugh, 69, said Monday that he received lung scans last week that showed "some progression of the cancer" after it was previously reduced to a manageable level. He went on to describe his illness as a roller coaster with many ups and downs. "You measure a happy life against whatever medication it takes. And at some point you decide, you know, this medication may be working, but I hate the way I feel every day," Limbaugh said on the air. "I'm not there yet. But it is part and parcel of this. It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over. We all know that we're going to die at some point," he added, "but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it." Limbaugh announced his cancer in February with few details other than that he had been diagnosed by two doctors after experiencing shortness of breath on his birthday, Jan. 12. He has mostly declined to speak at length about his illness, citing his privacy, a desire to leave enough time for the content of his show and an aversion to seeming as if he thinks he's the only person experiencing hardships. About 600 radio stations carry Limbaugh's program, which since 1988 has influenced mainstream Republican thought and attracted a loyal following of listeners who call themselves "Dittoheads" to express their agreement with him.

• Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from "The Big Lebowski" in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday night. Bridges, who said he understands the disease is serious, expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery. Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in "Starman," "True Grit," "The Fabulous Baker Boys," "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," "The Last Picture Show" and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in "Hell or High Water." The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998. Lymphoma, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which helps the body fight germs. Bridges did not specify what his treatment entailed, but options can include chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapy. According to IMDb, Bridges was recently filming "The Old Man," an FX series that is set to debut on Hulu next year.