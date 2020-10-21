Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Saints to host fans

The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina. The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday's game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta, and up to 15,000 in December for games against Kansas City and Minnesota barring any changes in local health and safety guidelines. A limited number of tickets for players, the team and other required NFL obligations also were approved. Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed with the Saints on the approach after fans were not allowed to attend the first three home games this season. The few hundred in the stands consisted primarily of privately invited family members of players, coaches or staff. The Saints, who lost a home game to Green Bay, had started talking with LSU about playing at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge to get fans into the stands for their games.

Rams add K Forbath

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears' practice squad after a rocky start to the season for rookie Samuel Sloman. The Rams kept Sloman on their active roster Tuesday. They also placed linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve. Los Angeles drafted Sloman in the seventh round out of Miami of Ohio, but he has missed three of his 18 extra-point attempts this season, including a blocked try against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the Rams' 24-16 loss. Only Kansas City's Harrison Butker has missed more extra points this season. Sloman also has missed two of his nine field-goal attempts, including a 29-yarder in the season opener, and Coach Sean McVay hasn't always been happy with his kickoffs.

Manti Teo lands job

The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday. A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles -- 22 for loss -- along with 13 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Panthers lose two

The Carolina Panthers placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games. Burris injured his ribs in Carolina's 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood reinjured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks. Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception that helped preserve Carolina's win over the Falcons in Week 5. The Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off their own practice squad. Carolina also added four players to its practice squad: cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, defensive end Greg Roberts and running back Michael Warren. The Panthers (3-3) visit the Saints on Sunday.

After score, LB on IR

Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants. The last player taken in the NFL Draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, Crowder scored on a 43-yard fumble return with 3 1/2 minutes to play to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington on Sunday. Crowder did not mention an injury in a virtual conference call after the game. He did not participate in walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday and was placed on IR late in the afternoon. The win was the Giants' first in six games under new Coach Joe Judge. Crowder, who had 10 tackles against Washington, will be sidelined at least three games, the first on Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Giants plan to sign veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard. He played for Jacksonville on Sunday. His practice squad contract with the Jaguars was terminated.

BASEBALL

Sale of Mets gets OK

The proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball's ownership committee, and final approval is likely to take place in the next month. Approval by the committee was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Committee approval was first reported by Sportico. Baseball's executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all major-league owners. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion. The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon's son Jeff, the team's chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team. Cohen first bought into the Mets when the team sought $20 million in minority investment stakes after the collapse of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, which heavily cost the Wilpons and their companies. The limited partnership shares were sold after a proposed $200 million sale of a stake of the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn fell through in 2011. The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.